Beaver County siblings ask neighbors for help with coat drive and winter clothing distribution
By: Producer Ashley Funyak
While finances are tight for everybody, two hard-working siblings are asking their neighbors to help them prepare for a massive coat and winter clothing distribution event.
The Petricks run the Little Free Library of Aliquippa, located at the corner of Main Street and Franklin Avenue. This is also the fourth year Rocco and Remy Petrick have organized a donation drive for their community.
"We hold the coat drive every year at our little free library, and we need your help this year because we are running a bit low on donations," the siblings say in a video shared on the Little Free Library of Aliquippa's Facebook page. "Over the years, we have collected over 700 coats, and so far we are not on track to do the same. We collect items for both adults and children, used and gently used coats, gloves, hats, scarves. New socks and blankets. We also collect winter clothing like hoodies, leggings, jeans, sweats, boots. We also collect non-perishable Thanksgiving foods."
The siblings are accepting donations through Oct. 31 at local participating businesses and organizations:
- City Hall in Aliquippa
- Don's Deli - Eatery & Market
- Strick Hoops
- B.F. Jones Memorial Library
- Chippewa Branch Library and Outreach Services
- Arcadia Gymnastics & Tumbleweeds Arcadia Gymnastics
- Pizza Joe's Beaver
- Artsy Doodle Craft Studio
- Old Crow Coffeehouse
- Shear Distinction by Jakki LLC
- Country Strong Performance & Fitness
- Ryerson Steel
- Mac's Donuts
- Saints Peter & Paul School
- Our Lady of Fatima Catholic School & Church
- Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church
This year's distribution is set for Sunday, Nov. 8, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Little Free Library of Aliquippa.