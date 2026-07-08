Phone scam in Beaver County claims victims must pay for missing jury duty, sheriff's office says

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a scam in which callers impersonate the sheriff's office and call unsuspecting victims.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller has been informing victims that a warrant has been issued for their arrest due to not appearing for federal jury duty. After making the claim, they then tell the victim that the warrant can be resolved by making an "immediate payment via Western Union" through an account number they provide.

Part of the scam is that the caller ID has been "spoofed" to appear as if it is the sheriff's office making the call.

They also use background noise, which includes police radios and scanners, to convince the victim it is a legitimate call.

The Beaver County Sheriff's Office is reminding the pubic that they do not have anything to do with federal grand juries, nor do they take payments for warrants over the phone or in person.

"The intention of the scammer is to scare the victim, with one of the aforementioned lies, into paying the amount they have claimed is owed," they said in a release. "They are trying to access bank account information, credit card numbers, or trying to get money from a PayPal-type account number, gift cards, Western Union, etc..."

Should you receive one of these calls, the sheriff's office is asking you to call them at 724-770-4602 or Beaver County Emergency Services at 724-775-0880.

They're also recommending documenting the conversation with the suspect and disconnecting without providing any financial or personal information.