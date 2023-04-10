Beaver County Sheriff's Office warns of scam call

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) -- The Beaver County Sheriff's Office is warning people about a scam phone call.

The sheriff's office said several people have reported getting calls from someone who identifies himself as Lt. Plunkard with the civil division and tells them the call is "an initial contact on a legal matter."

While the sheriff's office does have someone named Lt. Plunkard, they said he isn't making those kinds of calls. The caller has been leaving voice messages with no callback number, but the caller ID has a Springdale exchange.

The sheriff's office said in scams like this, callers will usually try to tell people there's a warrant out for their arrest and they have to pay. The goal is to scare people and then get access to bank account information, PayPal information, credit card numbers or gift cards.

If you ever have a question about the legitimacy of a call, the sheriff's office said to get the caller's name, get the correct contact information through independent means and call back. Never give any information to someone who called you.