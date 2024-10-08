Beaver County man accused of holding 2-year-old daughter hostage for hours

AMBRIDGE, Pa. (KDKA) — A man in Beaver County is accused of holding his 2-year-old daughter hostage for several hours on Tuesday.

Beaver County 911 said law enforcement was called to 6th Street in Ambridge on Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. for a man barricaded in a home with a child.

Police said it started as a domestic violence incident on Monday, but the man got away. Police tracked him to Ambridge on Tuesday, but police said he grabbed his 2-year-old daughter and ran into a home.

Police said they tried to negotiate with him for hours before SWAT officers were called. They rescued the child and took the man into custody.

"Anytime there are no injuries when you have SWAT make entry, no injuries is a peaceful resolution," Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca said.

Police said the 2-year-old girl was returned to her mother. They said the suspect's 12-year-old daughter got off the bus at the home during the incident, but police got her to safety.

The man's identity has not been released. It was not immediately clear what charges he will face.

