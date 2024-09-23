Adoptions are free at the Beaver County Humane Society this week

CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — The Beaver County Humane Society is hosting a days-long free adoption event this week, thanks to a generous gift from an anonymous donor.

The shelter says it's the perfect time to "fall in love with your new furever friend." From Tuesday through Saturday, adoptions will be free for people who are pre-approved.

The humane society says a full shelter limits how many animals it can accept at a time and puts an "extraordinary strain" on resources. It hopes the free adoption event will remove some financial barriers to adoption, helping connect families with their newest furry member.

If you're interested, the humane society says you should fill out a pre-adoption application online. Within one to two days, a shelter representative will call you and let you know the status of your application.

Once you're approved, you can schedule an appointment to meet an animal. Kids who will be living with the pet are required to come. And if you're adopting a dog and already have one, you have to bring your pup for a meet and greet.

While adoptions will only be free during the event, if you can't make it in during that time, the shelter says your approved application will be kept on file for 30 days.

"At Beaver County Humane Society, we believe that every pet deserves a loving family and that the unconditional love of a pet is for everyone," said Beaver County Humane Society executive director Alison Yazer in a news release. "Please help us give all our pets a cozy place to call home!"