Beaver County DA was a passenger in his SUV when his drunk friend crashed it, police say

Beaver County District Attorney Nate Bible was a passenger in his SUV when it crashed, leading to DUI charges against the driver, according to court records.

The crash is raising concern from Nate Bible's opponent John Goodman, who is questioning whether Bible's friend Troy Kasper was really behind the wheel.

Bible said he wasn't driving and welcomes an outside investigation. He said he regrets letting his friend, who police say tested more than twice the legal limit, drive.

When police arrived on Gringo Road in Hopewell Township on Sept. 29, Bible's SUV had struck a guide rail and gone over a hill. It was after 2 a.m., and Bible and his friend Troy Kasper were already outside.

According to the police affidavit, both said Kasper was driving. Bible told the officer his friend had tried to avoid a deer.

The officer reported smelling alcohol on both men. Kasper was arrested on suspicion of DUI. His breath test registered 0.174, more than twice the legal limit.

"In hindsight, it's easy for me to look back and say, 'I wish I hadn't done that,' but at the time, I thought I was doing the responsible thing by myself not driving. My friend who cares about me very much was very adamant about, 'Nope, I got this, I'll get you home safe.'"

John Goodman, who is running against Bible for district attorney, is questioning both his judgment and who was behind the wheel. In a social media post, Goodman questioned whether Kasper was really driving.

Bible denies the implication and implored anyone with video to come forward showing otherwise.

"This is a very opportunistic, cheap political shot from John Goodman, just throwing something at the wall and seeing what sticks," Bible said. "This is the first that this allegation has been brought up, five weeks later. Coincidentally, he decides to bring it to light on the day he announces his campaign."

Goodman also pointed in his social media post to the court docket still listing Bible's office as the prosecutor in his friend's case. Bible told us his involvement as a witness creates a conflict of interest, and he immediately referred the case to the attorney general. He says that office already has it, but the docket hasn't been updated.

"I have no control over when the attorney general enters their appearance or when they accept cases," Bible said. "It's a huge, huge office; they cover the entire commonwealth. This to them is just another DUI."

Goodman told KDKA he was raising questions that had been "circulating for weeks, including among law enforcement." Bible says he welcomes an outside investigation.

KDKA reached out to the attorney general's office to confirm they have taken over the case but has not heard back.

