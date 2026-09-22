Beaver County DA says he can't prosecute targets of vigilante group's child sex stings

The Beaver County district attorney is pushing back after a group that aims to expose alleged child predators accused him of refusing to file charges.

Bible is defending himself after the vigilante justice group 814 Pred Hunters blasted him online for not filing charges against Ronald Antolik Jr. after taking evidence of a sting they did in July. They claim the same man never would have been able to try to lure a teenage girl walking home from school two months later if those charges had been filed.

"To be accused of helping child pedophiles or for not prosecuting these types of people, there is no one in Beaver County that wants these people in jail more than I do," Bible said.

Police say a 14-year-old told them Antolik said he wanted to take her back to his cabin. Police tracked him down to his home. He resisted arrest and was taken into custody after a brief standoff.

On Facebook, 814 Pred Hunters said they went to New Sewickley Township police in July and turned over evidence against Antolik. They say their decoy pretended to be a child and that Antolik sent dozens of nude pictures and videos.

"They wanted to show up and have that gotcha moment and put it on YouTube," Bible said.

Bible declined to file charges, saying his hands are tied.

"Now despite the fact that one grown man claimed to be a 14-year-old girl, the truth of the matter is he wasn't," Bible said. "So again, under Pennsylvania law, you have to either be a child or be a police officer disguised as a child."

Bible says groups like 814 Pred Hunters get in the way of police doing real investigations. KDKA reached out to the group but hasn't heard back.