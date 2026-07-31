An 8-year-old's calm decision to call 911 saved her grandmother's life: "Half scared, half brave."

The Center Township Police Department in Beaver County is calling an 8-year-old girl a hero, and they want the public to know her story.

"I know every phone number," 8-year-old Gabriela Sparks said. "I know my mom's and my dad's. I know where I live, and now I know 911."

Her knowledge and quick decision, quite literally, saved her grandmother's life.

The 8-year-old spends her summer days with her grandmother, Carolyn, whom she calls "Gigi." Gigi is diabetic, and Gabriela knows that. A few weeks ago, Gigi didn't wake up from a nap.

"I was going to play the piano, and I told Gigi, and she wouldn't wake up," Gabriela recalled. "I shaked her, and she bit her tongue and had a diabetic seizure."

Gabriela knew something was wrong, so she started making calls, including her mom while she was at work. From there, her mom called 911.

That call came into the Center Township Police Department, and they responded.

"When officers arrived, we were met by the granddaughter at the door," recalled Captain Dennis Fleming. "We were allowed in, and we began rendering aid until medical rescue arrived."

Ultimately, Carolyn did have a dangerous diabetic seizure that left her unresponsive. Now, the police department is hailing Gabriela as a hero.

So is her grandmother.

"I could not have made it if she wouldn't have called," Carolyn said.

Carolyn, the police department, and the first responders agree: Gabriela saved her grandmother's life.

"I was kind of scared," Gabriela said. "Half scared, and half brave."

"At that age, to remain calm, to have that knowledge, and to make a phone call instead of brushing the situation, she did not," Capt. Fleming said. "She grabbed the phone and made a call that potentially saved her grandmother's life."

For parents, police said to talk to your kids, and at any age, it's good to teach them about how to dial 911. However, be sure to clarify the difference between an emergency and just calling for fun.

That call, once again, quite literally, could be the difference between life and death.