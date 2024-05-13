Bear and 3 cubs prompt warning from Butler Township police

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- Butler Township police are asking residents to be on alert after a black bear and three cubs were spotted in the area.

Police said the family was seen around September Drive. They're asking residents in the Dutchtown Village area to remain vigilant.

Residents are asked to put away bird feeders and food and to keep their trash in a secured area. Police said residents should keep an eye on their pets too.

If you see the bears, don't approach them.

In March, a woman was mauled by a bear in Butler Township. She said she let her dog out and saw three large cubs. The mom came up from behind and attacked her.

While the bear who attacked her was euthanized and her cubs were released in northern Pennsylvania, another mamma bear and her three cubs recently prompted a warning from police in nearby Penn Township.

Bear sightings aren't rare in southwestern Pennsylvania, especially in Penn Township, Butler County. Credit: Provided

What do you do if you see a bear?

Bear attacks are rare, the Pennsylvania Game Commission says. In most cases, a bear will detect you first and leave.

If you do run into a bear, the Game Commission recommends making noise to alert it to your presence then backing away slowly while facing the bear. Avoid sudden movements, but if the bear approaches, try to intimidate it by waving your arms and shouting.

If it does attack, the Game Commission says to fight back. People fighting back with rocks, sticks, binoculars and even their bare hands have reportedly driven away bears.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has said it only sees about one or two bear attacks a year.