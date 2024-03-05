Pittsburgh-area woman attacked by bear

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman in Butler County was attacked by a bear on Tuesday night.

Butler County 911 said the woman was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. She was conscious and alert after the attack, officials said.

The bear attack happened on her property on Bellefield Drive in Butler Township. The call came in at around 8:30 p.m., Butler County 911 said.

Specifics on the woman's injuries and her condition are not known at this time.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.