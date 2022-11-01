Former President Barack Obama to rally in Pittsburgh with John Fetterman

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Former President Barack Obama will be in Pittsburgh Saturday to rally with Senate candidate Lt. Gov. John Fetterman.

Obama will visit Pittsburgh for a Get Out the Vote event to rally voters for Fetterman and Democrats, according to a media advisory from Fetterman's campaign.

The exact location and time have not been announced.

While Obama is visiting Pittsburgh, former President Donald Trump will hold a rally at the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport Saturday night to campaign for Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Doug Mastriano and Fetterman's opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Obama is also scheduled to be in Philadelphia with President Joe Biden Saturday to rally for Fetterman and Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for governor.

A recent CBS News Battleground Tracker poll has the Pennsylvania Senate race narrowing, with Fetterman leading Oz by a 51% to 49% margin among likely voters.

Shapiro leads Republican candidate Doug Mastriano 54% to 45%, according to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll.