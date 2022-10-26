Donald Trump to hold rally in Latrobe in November
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Westmoreland County next month.
Trump announced Wednesday that he is holding a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Doors open for the event at 2 p.m. The rally will also feature "special guest speakers."
The release says Trump will be campaigning for Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz. The rally is three days before Election Day.
