Donald Trump to hold rally in Latrobe in November

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Former President Donald Trump is coming to Westmoreland County next month.

Trump announced Wednesday that he is holding a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Doors open for the event at 2 p.m. The rally will also feature "special guest speakers."

The release says Trump will be campaigning for Doug Mastriano and Mehmet Oz. The rally is three days before Election Day.