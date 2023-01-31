Watch CBS News
Banana Boat expands hair and scalp sunscreen recall

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Banana Boat is expanding its recall of hair and scalp sunscreen.

The company said the original recall in July included three batches, and now, it's added a fourth.

There are concerns about the levels of benzene in the product, a cancer-causing chemical.

The lot numbers of the affected products can be found by clicking this link.

First published on January 31, 2023 / 6:45 AM

