Banana Boat expands hair and scalp sunscreen recall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Banana Boat is expanding its recall of hair and scalp sunscreen.
The company said the original recall in July included three batches, and now, it's added a fourth.
There are concerns about the levels of benzene in the product, a cancer-causing chemical.
The lot numbers of the affected products can be found by clicking this link.
