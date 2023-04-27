Bam Margera appears in Chester County court on charges

POCOPSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Bam Margera, a reality TV star and former professional skateboarder, is facing assault charges in Chester County. Court documents show Margera is charged with simple assault and multiple charges of making terroristic threats.

Margera appeared in a Chester County courtroom Thursday for a preliminary arraignment on the charges.

“Bam” Margera turned himself in this morning at PSP Avondale. He was fingerprinted and photographed before being arraigned at District Court 15-3-04, where his bail was set at $50,000 unsecured. The preliminary hearing is set for May 25 at the Chester County Court of Common Pleas — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 27, 2023

He turned himself in at the Pennsylvania State Police Avondale station and was fingerprinted and photographed before his arraignment.

An arrest warrant had been issued for him, the Pennsylvania State Police said Monday. The West Chester native is accused of a physical altercation.

Margera has retained Center City defense attorney Michael van der Veen.

"He surrendered himself to Pennsylvania State Troopers this morning," van der Veen said in a statement. "He was arraigned and entered his plea of not guilty. He was released on an unsecured bail. Mr. Margera enjoys all of his constitutional rights, including the presumption of innocence."

Court documents show Margera posted $50,000 unsecured bail and was released.

"The wild rumors regarding his behavior this week are absolutely false," van der Veen's statement continued. "He is in good health and in good spirits."

Margera's next appearance is scheduled for May 25 in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas.

On Sunday, April 23 at 11 a.m., state troopers were called to the 400 block of Hickory Hill Road in Pocopson Township, Chester County for a report of a disturbance.

Margera was allegedly involved in a physical confrontation. State police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

When state troopers arrived, Margera had fled on foot into a wooded area.