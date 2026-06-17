Stranger tried dragging Beaver County woman into apartment during attempted kidnapping, police say

A Baden, Pennsylvania, woman says she is lucky to be alive after what police describe as an attempted kidnapping steps from her front door.

Investigators say a stranger grabbed her, tried to drag her into an apartment, and wouldn't let go until neighbors rushed in to stop him. The woman told KDKA-TV that she was sitting on her porch when a stranger walked up and started talking to her. Police say the victim and suspect had never met before.

"It happened so quick," the woman recalled. "I couldn't comprehend what was happening. I was just thinking, 'What is going on?'"

Even though she didn't know the man, she said she was simply trying to be neighborly.

"I'm still in shock that something like that can even happen at random, just sitting on my porch."

According to court documents, 24-year-old Kevin Flores allegedly began asking the woman questions, commenting on her appearance, and asking which apartment was hers.

Police say Flores then checked to see if the screen door was unlocked, and then he suddenly wrapped his arms around the woman from behind and began dragging her toward the apartment.

"He flung both my doors open and then turned around and grabbed me and dragged me into the house. I grabbed onto the door frames, and I'm trying to hold on, and he's not a very big person at all."

The woman says she fought Flores all the way into her apartment, where the struggle continued until neighbors heard the commotion and ran to help.

She says they pulled him away from her and held him until officers arrived. The woman calls those neighbors heroes and believes they prevented something far worse from happening.

"Very thankful," the woman said. "I don't know what he would have done. They got him off of me."

Police arrested Flores at the scene. He's now charged with attempted kidnapping, unlawful restraint, false imprisonment, simple assault, and several other offenses.