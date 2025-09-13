Pitt and WVU announce extension of the Backyard Brawl until 2036

On Saturday afternoon, the Pitt Panthers and West Virginia Mountaineers will battle in yet another edition of the storied Backyard Brawl.

The Panthers will both look to improve their record to 64-41-3 in the all-time series as well as get back-to-back wins against the Mountaineers for the first time since 2008.

However, following today's matchup, the two teams will not meet again until 2029.

The 2029 matchup will begin an eight-year run during which the teams will meet each year.

Pitt and WVU announced an extension of the series on Friday afternoon that will run through 2036. Initially, the Panthers and Mountaineers were scheduled to play from 2029 until 2033.

"The Backyard Brawl is more than a game: it's history, passion, and pride passed down through generations," Director of Athletics Allen Greene said. "Extending this rivalry ensures that student-athletes and fans alike continue to experience one of college football's greatest traditions, and we couldn't be more excited for what's ahead."

"It's always a great day when you can extend one of the best rivalries in all of college sports," WVU Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker said. "I want to thank Pitt Athletic Director Allan Greene for his help in extending the "Backyard Brawl," and there is no doubt that today's announcement is a win for not only fans of the two Universities but for all of college football."

The programs will trade home games, as always.

Today's matchup will be played in Morgantown at 3:30 at Milan Puskar Stadium.

Pitt will host in 2029, 2031, 2033, 2035, and 2036, while WVU will host in 2030, 2032, 2034, and 2036.