Driving during pothole season in Pittsburgh - what drivers can do to keep their tires from flattening

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - They're annoying, damaging, and even dangerous - potholes.

All that said, there are ways to keep yourself and your car safe when approaching a pothole.

This season, we're not talking about just one that road signs warn about - it's pothole season, and while you can't do much to stop them on the road, there's a lot you can do to avoid the damage they can do.

Flames were heating up the asphalt on Parkway East as signs blinked to warn drivers that lane restrictions were in place as PennDOT was repairing potholes on Thursday.

It was very much needed which came as no surprise to drivers.

"We came up off the parkway and I felt like I was trying to avoid potholes on the moon," said Domenic Arlia.

While frustrating, to be sure, the hard-hitting reality is PennDOT, your county, city, or town simply can't control the amount of potholes on the road. It's the way of our climate, constantly changing between above or below freezing, causing water to turn to ice, then expand, and leaving cars bouncing and banging over the resulting holes in the road - often with consequences.

"I did hit one on Long Road and it did cut my tire, and I had to get a new one," recalled Darlene Turner.

There is some control you do have and that is knowing how to approach and drive over an oncoming pothole.

So, let's lay it out: first, if possible, slow down then coast over the pothole. Applying your brakes over a pothole can cause more damage so just make sure to coast if you can.

Next, this time of year, get into the habit of driving slowly so you'll be able to see ahead.

Third, firmly hold the steering wheel while driving over a pothole, otherwise, you can lose control.

Fourth, hit the pothole straight on. Hitting it at an angle can cause more damage and increase the chances of a blowout.

Finally, make sure your tires are properly inflated. Low pressure or high pressure increases the likelihood of damage to the tire, rim, and car.

One final tip before you hit the road - temperatures are going up this weekend so it's a good time to check on your spare tire. The last thing you need is to hit a pothole in the road and not have a replacement.