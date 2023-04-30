August Wilson House hosts 7th annual block party
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The August Wilson House on Saturday held its seventh annual block party to honor the legendary playwright.
The free, family-friendly event was hosted at the community arts center in the Hill District, where August Wilson grew up.
The event featured more than 175 vendors and offered children's activities, a foam party, food trucks, musical performances, and much more.
The event was to celebrate August Wilson's life, who was born on April 27, 1945.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.