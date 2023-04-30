August Wilson House hosts 7th annual block party

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The August Wilson House on Saturday held its seventh annual block party to honor the legendary playwright.

The free, family-friendly event was hosted at the community arts center in the Hill District, where August Wilson grew up.

The event featured more than 175 vendors and offered children's activities, a foam party, food trucks, musical performances, and much more.

The event was to celebrate August Wilson's life, who was born on April 27, 1945.