Watch CBS News
Local News

August Wilson House hosts 7th annual block party

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

August Wilson House hosts 7th annual block party
August Wilson House hosts 7th annual block party 00:28

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The August Wilson House on Saturday held its seventh annual block party to honor the legendary playwright.

The free, family-friendly event was hosted at the community arts center in the Hill District, where August Wilson grew up.

The event featured more than 175 vendors and offered children's activities, a foam party, food trucks, musical performances, and much more.

The event was to celebrate August Wilson's life, who was born on April 27, 1945.

First published on April 29, 2023 / 10:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.