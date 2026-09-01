As retail theft grows more sophisticated, Pennsylvania AG touts progress of new crime section

As criminals get more sophisticated, the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office is tasked with greater efforts to investigate and prosecute. It's especially the case when it comes to thefts and fraud at local stores.

On Tuesday, Attorney General Dave Sunday spent time at the Walmart in Cranberry Township to highlight the efforts to combat the problem.

"The message is very simple: Pennsylvania businesses should not have to fight organized retail crime alone," Sunday said.

When it comes to preventing and prosecuting crime at stores, whether physical or online, Sunday said it comes down to working together, from the agents in his office to the local and state law enforcement, and retailers.

It's a problem that has wide-ranging impacts on the costs of goods, the customers and employees alike.

"It is a quality-of-life issue for the communities we serve. It's a public health issue, and it's a public safety issue," said Nathan Smith, Walmart's lead counsel.

These effects are why the state launched an organized retail crime unit two years ago. To mark it, Sunday met with local partners in Western Pennsylvania to discuss what they've accomplished and still need to work on, especially as criminals become more technologically savvy.

One of the biggest trends they've seen is that this kind of criminal activity is no longer an isolated incident and goes beyond a financial crime, and it crosses jurisdictional borders.

"Oftentimes, it goes to fuel other very, very dangerous criminal activities as well," Sunday said. "Increasingly, we're seeing connections to transnational criminal organizations as well, including groups operating out of China and South America."

Since July 2024, Sunday said the unit has opened more than 170 investigations, made more than 100 arrests, served more than 222 search warrants, and recovered millions of dollars in stolen property and counterfeit merchandise.

In Allegheny County, that includes uncovering 450 fraudulent EBT cards and more than 800 transactions totaling more than $178,000 in purchases resold through businesses.

During the NFL draft, Sunday said their efforts included recovering skimming devices and other inspections, preventing more than $9 million in losses to consumers.

"Whether you're an independent business or whether you're a big box store, we are with you. We are with you in this fight," Mount Lebanon Police Chief Jason Haberman said.

Two years down, Sunday said the work won't stop in hopes of holding more of these criminal networks accountable.

"We are absolutely nowhere near done," Sunday said.