Man who installed skimming devices on ATMs stole more than $450,000, authorities say

Man who installed skimmers on ATMs stole more than $450,000, authorities say

Man who installed skimmers on ATMs stole more than $450,000, authorities say

Man who installed skimmers on ATMs stole more than $450,000, authorities say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Federal authorities say they arrested a man who installed skimming devices on Dollar Bank ATMs and drained money from customers' accounts.

Agents say Ciprian Borcea, a Romanian national, installed skimmers on ATMs in Pennsylvania and Ohio late last month. They say he stole more than $450,000 from 700 customers, including many in Pittsburgh.

Investigators say he pretended to be from Italy and had a fake Italian passport. But when they brought in an Italian translator, they say he didn't understand the language.