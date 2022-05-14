Ashes of American James Hill killed in Ukraine returned to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The remains of James Hill, an American killed in Ukraine, were flown to Pittsburgh Thursday.

His sister Katya is an associate professor at the University of Pittsburg in the Department of Communication Science and Disorders. Her family learned of his death from the U.S. embassy.

Katya said it took weeks, several people and dangerous trips to get it into Poland then eventually Pittsburgh.

He was killed by Russian shelling in Chernihiv. Katya said James was living in Kyiv and traveled to Chernihiv for his partner, Ira, to get multiple sclerosis treatment in a hospital.

James was a social worker and forensic psychologist who taught all over Europe. One of his last assignments was teaching young police officers in Kyiv how to collect evidence.

He leaves behind two children.

Katya said they plan to get James' urn to Idaho and they will eventually spread his ashes in all his favorite places, including Ukraine someday.

Homeland Security is starting a war crime investigation into his death, Katya said.