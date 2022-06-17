As summer approaches, how can you keep sensitive skin safe from the sun?

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wearing sunscreen can reduce your risk of sunburn, skin cancer, and other damage caused by the sun.

For some, lotions and other moisturizers can lead to irritated skin.

It's been hot and sunny outside recently and for many of us, that means grabbing your sunscreen, lotion, applying it, and then heading outside.

However, experts say hold on and make sure you take a look at the label first.

Doctors have said there are chemicals in some lotions or moisturizers that can cause problems for people with sensitive skin. They suggest you always read the bottle, check out what the ingredients are, and ask yourself – is this safe for my skin?

When it comes to other personal care products, many describe themselves as "all-natural" or "chemical-free" and doctors say that doesn't necessarily mean they're safe or won't cause a skin reaction.

"Some of the ingredients that you'll find in chemical-based sunscreens include Oxybenzone, Benzophenone-3 and 4, Avobenzone," said Dr. Kara Wada, an allergist at Ohio State. "Those are some of the chemical sunscreens that work well, but for some folks can cause an allergic-type rash."

If you do have sensitive skin, doctors suggest using a fragrance-free product.

If you're still unsure of what could be best for your skin, there are plenty of free mobile apps that can scan a product and tell you what's inside.