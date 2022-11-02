Watch CBS News
Arson investigators consider 2nd Jeannette fire suspicious

By Ross Guidotti

/ CBS Pittsburgh

JEANNETTE, Pa. (KDKA) - Arson investigators in Jeannette say a second fire that broke out earlier this week is now considered suspicious. 

The fire now considered suspicious was the smaller of the two and happened minutes before and right around the corner from the other one. Given that, officials are not ruling out they were connected.

On Monday at about 2 in the afternoon, Jeannette firefighters say they responded to what was described as a small porch fire at a home on Lavelle Street. The home was vacant and burnt materials remain clearly visible at the scene. The blaze was considered suspicious. Firefighters snuffed out the flames quickly. 

Roughly four minutes later, a massive blaze roared to life around the corner on Division Street, destroying several buildings, including a vacant home and one that was occupied. 

Investigators acknowledged the Division Street blaze is considered suspicious in nature. Investigators are trying to figure out if the two fires were connected or if one was possibly set to draw fire resources while the other one was lit. 

What is known is the suspicious Division Street fire destroyed more than just a building. Stacy Shank says the house has gone through five family generations.

"t's a great loss to everybody," she said. "My uncles lost everything, my cousins..." 

