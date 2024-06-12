Arson charges filed against man accused of starting Etna apartment fire that displaced six people, injured one firefighter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Arson charges have been filed against a 74-year-old man accused of starting a fire at an Etna apartment building that displaced six people and resulted in a firefighter getting hurt.

Allegheny County Police say that 74-year-old Elmer Lewis admitted to pouring gasoline throughout the duplex along Vilsack Street and setting fire to it.

The fire started around 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday and quickly spread to the neighboring building.

At least six people were displaced and a firefighter was hurt after an apartment went up in flames on Tuesday in Etna. KDKA-TV Photojournalist Dennis Lane

According to Etna Fire Chief Greg Porter, there were flammable liquids in the basement that exploded and sent the garage door and glass flying.

Everyone was able to get out of the buildings safely. The firefighter was sent to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

According to court paperwork, Lewis told a witness that his landlord had been 'screwing with him.'

Investigators estimate that the damages from the fire exceed $100,000.

Lewis is facing numerous counts of arson and criminal mischief.