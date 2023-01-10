2 people arrested after chase and crash now charged in Carrick fatal shooting

2 taken into custody after police chase charged with deadly shooting in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Two people arrested following a police chase and crash on Route 51 are now facing charges in a deadly shooting over the weekend in Carrick.

Pittsburgh police arrested 20-year-old Maurice Nelson and 17-year-old Amier Windsor after a chase that ended in a crash at a gas station in the West End on Monday afternoon.

Four people bailed out of the vehicle, and one was hit by a vehicle driven by a detective involved in the pursuit, police said.

The other three people involved in the chase were taken into custody for questioning.

Nelson and Windsor are now charged with criminal homicide, robbery and criminal conspiracy in a fatal shooting Sunday morning on E. Agnew Avenue in Carrick. The victim was found in the street with gunshot wounds to the face. He died at the scene.

Nelson and Windsor are in the Allegheny County Jail.