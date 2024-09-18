Watch CBS News
Local News

Criminal charges imminent for Arnold police chief, sources say

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Criminal charges imminent for police chief in Pennsylvania, sources say
Criminal charges imminent for police chief in Pennsylvania, sources say 02:31

ARNOLD, Pa. (KDKA) — Criminal charges are imminent against a Westmoreland County police chief, sources say.

Arnold Police Department Chief Josh Stanga was placed on administrative leave on Aug. 16, just six months after being named chief. Sources told KDKA-TV that Stanga will turn himself in on Thursday to be arraigned on theft-related charges. It is all from the result of a theft investigation, sources said. 

"I'm just not allowed to say anything at this point as much as I would like to," Stanga told KDKA-TV on Wednesday in a text message. "As soon as I can speak I promise I will."

Arnold Mayor Shannon Santucci previously confirmed that the police station was not raided, but the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office and Pennsylvania State Police are involved in the investigation. 

Weeks ago, KDKA-TV asked a state police spokesperson Steve Limani for comment. He said, "They told me refer all questions to the AG's office."

A spokesperson for the attorney general's office then told KDKA-TV, "We cannot confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation on this." 

Stanga replaced Chief Eric Doutt in February. He has been off the job on paid leave, and Officer Rob Haus took over as interim police chief

Stanga has also worked in law enforcement in Armstrong, Beaver and Allegheny counties. 

"He was doing a decent job. My wife worked for the school district and like she said, she has seen him up there playing with the kids in the playground," Arnold resident Gary Grzybek said.

The solicitor told KDKA-TV that she could not comment on the matter.

Jennifer Borrasso
Jen Borrasso - KDKA

Jennifer Borrasso joined the KDKA News team as a reporter in August 2019. Jennifer has over 20 years of broadcast experience. Her news philosophy is simple: tell good stories.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.