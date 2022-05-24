Two homes heavily damaged by fire in Armstrong Co.

FORD CITY (KDKA) -- Two homes have been heavily damaged following an early morning fire in Armstrong County.

The fire broke out early Tuesday morning along 5th Avenue in Ford City.

Fire officials at the scene told KDKA's Briana Smith that it's believed the fire started at one home and spread to another next to it.

One of the homes was unoccupied as it was being renovated, but a family needed to be evacuated from the other home.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Police Fire Marshal.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.