Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested after early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
Read Full Bio
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Add CBS News on Google

A woman is in custody, and a man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning stabbing on Arlington Avenue. 

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 5 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue for a reported stabbing. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the shoulder and wrist. 

He was awake and alert when officers arrived, and he told them that a woman knocked on his door, had begun arguing with him, and had drawn a knife. She then stabbed him and fled the scene. 

Medics took the man to the hospital for treatment, and he was last listed in stable condition. 

Not long after the incident, the suspect was identified and found near the intersection of Josephine Street and Salisbury Street. 

She was taken into custody without incident and is now being housed in the Allegheny County Jail. 

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue