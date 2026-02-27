Suspect arrested after early morning stabbing in Pittsburgh

A woman is in custody, and a man is recovering in the hospital after an early morning stabbing on Arlington Avenue.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 5 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Arlington Avenue for a reported stabbing. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found a man had been stabbed in the shoulder and wrist.

He was awake and alert when officers arrived, and he told them that a woman knocked on his door, had begun arguing with him, and had drawn a knife. She then stabbed him and fled the scene.

Medics took the man to the hospital for treatment, and he was last listed in stable condition.

Not long after the incident, the suspect was identified and found near the intersection of Josephine Street and Salisbury Street.

She was taken into custody without incident and is now being housed in the Allegheny County Jail.