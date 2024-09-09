Argument over parking space leads to stabbing and shots fired in Turtle Creek

TURTLE CREEK, Pa. (KDKA) -- One man has been stabbed after an argument in Turtle Creek.

Allegheny County first responders were notified of a stabbing in the 200 block of Seneca Street just after 4 p.m. Monday.

Arriving personnel found an adult male who had been stabbed. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is currently in stable condition.

Preliminary information shows there was an argument over a parking space with contractors working across the street, according to a media release from county police. The argument allegedly became physical, and the victim who resides on Seneca Street was stabbed.

Shots were also fired at the contractors as they left the area. The contractors went to the Turtle Creek Police Station, and are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.