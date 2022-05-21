Apollo man in custody after allegedly assaulting officer
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Apollo, PA man is now in jail after he allegedly assaulted a police officer.
The Kiski Township Police Department said that, during a welfare check, Travis Sheaffer became confrontational and hit an officer in the head.
The officer then tased the 28-year-old and took him into custody.
Sheaffer now faces charges including aggravated assault against a police officer.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.