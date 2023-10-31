Antisemitic graffiti removed from Squirrel Hill pavilion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Public Works crews removed antisemitic and political graffiti in Squirrel Hill on Tuesday afternoon.

The graffiti was at a pavilion on Summerset Drive.

Congresswoman Summer Lee released a statement saying she met with the community and city officials to talk about stopping "these unacceptable incidences of antisemitic vandalism."

Her statement read in part, "The vandalism and antisemitic targeting of a Jewish community member's property in Frick Park as we commemorate 5 years since the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting is completely unacceptable and wrong. I condemn these actions in the strongest possible terms. I will continue doing everything in my power to fight back against hate and ensure our Jewish community feels safe and protected."

Lee has been criticized for voting against a pro-Israel resolution that the House overwhelmingly supported.

On Tuesday, more than three dozen Pittsburgh rabbis released a letter calling on Lee to "exercise better leadership" and reflect "our nation's strong stance against terrorism."

