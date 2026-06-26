Anthrocon returning to Pittsburgh for 20th anniversary celebration

One of the world's premier furry conventions is returning to Pittsburgh for its 20th anniversary celebration.

Anthrocon 2026, dubbed "Critters, Cryptids and Curses," will take place at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center from July 2 through July 5. Organizers are expecting another large turnout and an economic impact exceeding $18 million.

More than 16,000 people have pre-registered for the convention, and organizers expect on-site registration to bring attendance to over 18,000.

Anthrocon first moved to Pittsburgh in 2006 after outgrowing its previous venue. Since then, attendees have contributed nearly $164 million in direct visitor spending to Allegheny County, according to a news release provided by Visit Pittsburgh.

The convention has also raised more than $600,000 for southwestern Pennsylvania charities and nonprofits over the past two decades.

"Over the past two decades, Anthrocon and Pittsburgh have grown together, creating a partnership that has become a defining part of our summer calendar," Visit Pittsburgh president and CEO Jerad Bachar said in a statement. "Pittsburgh's welcoming spirit, creative energy and vibrant neighborhoods have made it a natural home for the Anthrocon community."

The convention's annual Fursuit Parade is scheduled for July 4 at 2 p.m. The parade will begin inside Hall C of the convention center, proceed onto 10th Street, and return indoors through Hall D.

An Anthrocon Block Party will follow the parade along Penn Avenue between 9th and 11th streets. The event is open to the public and will continue through the evening.

Other events planned during the convention include screenings of the movies "Robin Hood" and "Robot Dreams" at the Harris Theater, a public stand-up comedy show at City Winery Pittsburgh on July 2, and a series of river cruises aboard the Gateway Clipper Fleet.