High school student found dead in Ohio pond remembered as "talented visual artist"

A high school student found dead in a pond in Ohio is being remembered as a "talented visual artist," leaders said.

In a news release on Monday, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said the body of 18-year-old Anson Crandall was recovered on July 11 from a pond on Cleveland Street in Toledo. His mother called the police around 9 p.m. on July 11 after he went missing while fishing at the pond earlier in the day, and his body was found around 10 p.m., CBS affiliate WTOL reported.

The coroner said Monday's autopsy findings were consistent with drowning, adding that there is no evidence to indicate foul play at this time.

The teen's school, St. Francis de Sales School in Toledo, said he was a "talented artist and a beloved member" of the community. Crandall was set to start his senior year later this year.

"We join together in prayer for Anson's soul and the consolation of his family," the school said in a Facebook post.

A prayer service was held on Monday night for the 18-year-old. The school's Facebook post went on to say that counseling services are available for anyone in need of support.

"Let us continue to support one another and pray for Anson, his family, and our community in the days ahead," St. Francis de Sales School said.

The coroner did not release any additional information on Monday.

"Additional testing is being done, and the investigation is ongoing," the coroner's news release closed with.