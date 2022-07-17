Annual Pittsburgh Congential Heart Walk set for July 24

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's never too early to think about the next weekend, right?

If you're looking for a good time next weekend and to help raise awareness for heart health - there's an event just for you!

The Annual Pittsburgh Congenital Heart Walk will take place next Sunday morning at the North Park Boathouse.

Hundreds are expected to be in attendance to help raise funds to fight one of the most common types of birth defects - heart abnormalities.

There will also be games, live music, entertainment, and food and drinks.

You can learn more and sign up on their website at this link!