More than a dozen animals found in deplorable conditions rescued from Pittsburgh home

More than a dozen animals are safe after police found them inside a home in Pittsburgh's Westwood neighborhood, along with at least two dogs that didn't survive.

Officers say they could hear animals in distress and smell urine, feces and decay from outside the Barr Avenue home.

KDKA-TV's crew saw seven of the 14 animals now in the care of Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh.

"It's a sad situation," said Carla Prince with Humane Animal Rescue.

When police went into the home, no one was there and several neighbors told KDKA-TV off-camera that they haven't seen anyone at the house in at least a week. It's not clear who lives there, or if anyone does.

"They are thin on the side, and they are unkempt, so their fur is matted," Prince said. "They are dirty, and there is some feces and some dirt and stuff like that in their fur, and their nails need [to be] cut."

All 14 surviving animals are now being cared for by Humane Animal Rescue.

As they begin to recover, detectives are working to find out who was responsible for leaving them in those conditions.

"Please reach out before you get into circumstances that are just beyond control. Ask for help; you're not going to get in trouble," Prince said. "If you hear or see things that just don't seem right, please reach out."

None of the animals are officially available for adoption yet. They still need to be examined, treated and medically cleared.

If you're interested in giving one of them a home when they're ready, keep checking with Humane Animal Rescue for updates.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.