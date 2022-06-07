Andrai Russell pleads guilty to shooting pregnant girlfriend, resulting in unborn baby's death

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man accused of shooting his pregnant girlfriend, killing her unborn baby, has pleaded guilty to the crimes.

Andrai Russell was arrested back in September, two weeks after the shooting in the Wilkinsburg apartment he and his girlfriend shared. They were both 20 years old at the time of the shooting.

Tuesday, before Judge Randal Todd, Russell pleaded guilty to one count of voluntary manslaughter of an unborn child and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Russell has an extensive criminal background. Court documents showed past arrests on charges of domestic violence, strangulation and aggravated assault. All three incidents involved the same victim in the Wilkinsburg case.

At the time of the September 2021 shooting, Russell was not licensed to carry a firearm, and the gun that he used in that shooting was reported stolen from a police department in North Carolina, investigators said.

In exchange for Tuesday's plea, Russell was given a sentence of four to 10 years in the state penitentiary and five years probation.