An iconic horror film turns 35 this weekend, and you can tour one of the sets in Pittsburgh

In honor of the 35th Anniversary of the movie The Silence of the Lambs, this weekend, you can tour the famous house from the film in Perryopolis.

Buffalo Bill's House, the fictional home of serial killer Buffalo Bill, will be open for guided tours from Friday through Sunday.

Not only can you sign up to tour the house and learn more about the filming there, but there will be a special screening of the movie on Saturday night out on the lawn.

There will be photo ops in the recreated basement well set and back for a second time to meet and greet fans this year will be Actress Brooke Smith, who played Buffalo Bill's captured victim Catherine Martin in the film.

"Specifically, fans of Silence of the Lambs, I don't think I've met a bad one," said Smith to KDKA. "The horror community in general is kind of this amazing world of people. I have been to conventions, and just the people are very nice, and it's funny to me because I'm not a big horror movie fan. I don't like to be scared. I don't get it. I don't get it! But it really means a lot to people."

Space is limited, so for tickets and more information on all the events this weekend at Buffalo Bill's House, click here.