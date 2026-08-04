Amtrak adding 2nd trip from Pittsburgh to New York

Amtrak is adding a second train from Pittsburgh to New York later this year, officials said during a public board meeting.

Outgoing President Roger Harris confirmed Amtrak will be adding a second Pennsylvanian service later in 2026, but Harris didn't give a specific timeline.

The Pennsylvanian travels daily between Pittsburgh and New York City. It travels through the Allegheny Mountains, Horseshoe Curve near Altoona and Pennsylvania Dutch Country. It makes 18 stops, including in Greensburg, Latrobe, Harrisburg, Lancaster, Philadelphia, Newark and New York.

The ride is about 9 hours and 20 minutes long, leaving Pittsburgh at 7:30 and getting to New York City shortly before 5 p.m. On the way back, the Pennsylvanian leaves New York's Moynihan Train Hall around 11 a.m. and returns to Pittsburgh around 8 p.m.

Harris said Amtrak is "really on a roll," with ridership volume growing 20% since 2019, about twice as fast as the growth of domestic air travel.

Nine out of the 10 top years of Amtrak travel have happened in the past year, Harris said, adding, "The American public is definitely waking up to the potential and the convenience of rail travel."

Amtrak's revenue is forecast to hit $3 billion for the first time in 2026, Harris said.