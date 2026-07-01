Historic America flag arrives in Pittsburgh

As the country prepares to celebrate America 250, a national symbol is trying to unite. The National Flag Foundation sent an American flag to all the states, territories and military cemeteries around the world. On Wednesday, it arrived in the Pittsburgh region.

Under the wings of the 911th Airlift Wing in Moon Township, it entered the Pittsburgh area with pomp and circumstance.

"The highest honor the flag could have is to be in the presence of the military," National Flag Foundation chairman Romel Nicholas said.

The Flag Sojourn 250 made its penultimate stop in our region. Since the fall of last year, the flag has been traveling around the country and the world. It's gone to U.S. territories and military cemeteries overseas to unite Americans in anticipation of the semi-quincentennial we will celebrate Saturday.

It's a simple flag anyone could buy with a powerful message at a time of great division.

"For folks to reflect on the common ground of our country, where we've been historically, where we are now, and where we're going into the future," Nicholas said.

It will stop at 12 other locations in the Pittsburgh region. Those will highlight Pittsburgh's legacy in the country with the contributions from colonial days to the Industrial Revolution, and the impact we have now.

"It's our rally point, our beacon, our goal of every step we take in the pursuit of the defense of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness," 911th Airlift Wing Commander Col. Douglas Stouffer said.

The final stop for the flag will be Washington, D.C., on Saturday. That will ultimately be its home as it will stay in the Smithsonian Institution.