Bellevue police officer honored at law enforcement luncheon

The Amen Corner Senator John Heinz Law Enforcement Awards Luncheon is one of the largest events honoring local, state and federal law enforcement in the region.

More than 400 guests, most of them law enforcement officers, gathered at the Rivers Casino on the North Shore for the 25th annual luncheon on Friday. Among the dozens of honorees was Bellevue Borough Police Sgt. Matthew Lucas, who received the To Protect and Serve Award from KDKA political analyst Jon Delano. Lucas was selected for his role in helping to apprehend two alleged carjackers in August 2025.

"It's humbling," said Lucas. "It's really humbling to be thought of as doing something that's that important, and to know that I'm with all these other great officers that did amazing things, as well."

After an alleged carjacking in Stowe Township, Lucas spotted the two men in a car outside a McDonald's on Ohio River Boulevard. Lucas approached the men, and a high-speed car chase ensued. The chase went south on Route 65, then north on Interstate 279 and then east on Route 28. Thanks to Lucas's pursuit, the suspects' car eventually crashed along Route 28, and they were apprehended.

The driver, Duane Jemison, was arrested on more than 30 charges, while the passenger, Vaughn Hall, was also charged for the chase and was also wanted for an unrelated attempted homicide in Pittsburgh's Hill District. Police reportedly found guns and multiple types of narcotics in the vehicle after it crashed.

"Through Sgt. Lucas's tactical awareness, quick decision-making under pressure, and refusal to let dangerous suspect escape, two armed and violent offenders were taken off the streets before they could inflict further harm on the community," said Delano in his speech.

Lucas, however, said he was doing his job and doesn't consider himself to be a hero.

"I think the training kicks in, and the focus on trying just to do everything you're supposed to do," he said. "This is the pinnacle. This is why we're here: to do what we can, the best we can, to help people."