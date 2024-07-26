Beloved Bethel Park School District teacher dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A beloved teacher in the Bethel Park School District has died.

The school district announced in a Facebook post on Friday that Amber Haefner died. She was 40 years old.

Haefner was a teacher at Bethel Park High School.

"It is with profound sadness that the Bethel Park School District shares the tragic news of the passing of Mrs. Amber Haefner, a beloved teacher at our high school," the post said.

The school district said her "kindness, warmth, and love touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on our community." She was a "beloved mother, wife, daughter, sister, teacher, colleague and friend," the district added.

The post said funeral arrangements are being made, but the family plans to hold a celebration of life. The district said it will share details as soon as they become available.

It is with profound sadness that Bethel Park School District shares the tragic news of Mrs. Amber Haefner's passing, a beloved teacher at our high school. Amber's kindness, warmth, and love touched the lives of all who knew her, leaving an indelible mark on our community. pic.twitter.com/qtIhU1yGcf — Bethel Park Schools (@bpsdinfo) July 27, 2024