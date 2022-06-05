Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Mya Campbell found safe
SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old girl believed to be abducted from York County was canceled after she was found safe.
State police said Mya Campbell was reportedly taken by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie. Police said the girl had last been seen on Sunday at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.
The Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 7 p.m. Police said Campbell was found safe.
Springettsbury Township police said a silver vehicle was reported stolen from the Royal Farms off of Mount Zion Road while a 2-year-old girl was inside.
It was immediately unclear if any charges would be in connection with the Amber Alert.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.