Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Mya Campbell found safe

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old girl believed to be abducted from York County was canceled after she was found safe.

State police said Mya Campbell was reportedly taken by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie. Police said the girl had last been seen on Sunday at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township. 

The Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 7 p.m. Police said Campbell was found safe. 

Springettsbury Township police said a silver vehicle was reported stolen from the Royal Farms off of Mount Zion Road while a 2-year-old girl was inside. 

It was immediately unclear if any charges would be in connection with the Amber Alert. 

First published on June 5, 2022 / 5:19 PM

