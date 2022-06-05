Amber Alert canceled after 2-year-old Mya Campbell found safe

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - An Amber Alert issued for a 2-year-old girl believed to be abducted from York County was canceled after she was found safe.

State police said Mya Campbell was reportedly taken by 27-year-old Maria McKenzie. Police said the girl had last been seen on Sunday at 3:23 p.m. on Concord Road in Springettsbury Township.

The Amber Alert was canceled shortly before 7 p.m. Police said Campbell was found safe.

Springettsbury Township police said a silver vehicle was reported stolen from the Royal Farms off of Mount Zion Road while a 2-year-old girl was inside.

Help- This vehicle was stolen from the Royal Farms off of Mount Zion Road in Springettsbury Township. There was a two... Posted by Springettsbury Township Police Department on Sunday, June 5, 2022

It was immediately unclear if any charges would be in connection with the Amber Alert.