Amazon Prime Big Deal Days kick off the holiday shopping season. Is now the time to buy?

The race is on to get a good deal during Amazon and its competitors' holiday season kickoff. The question is: What deals should you consider, and is now the time to buy?

Like most sets of Prime Days, it's Amazon's way of hooking you with its own products.

"Think about the Fire Kindle, Ring, anything like that. Amazon Basics, Amazon Essentials. That's where you're really going to save the most," said Trae Bodge, retail expert and the co-founder of Threadneedle Alley Foundation.

Bodge says the deals she's seeing extend beyond Amazon brands.

"Small tech will be a big one. Think earbuds and things like that, and then small home appliances like an air fryer or a robotic vacuum, and then fall apparel and accessories will be on clearance. I'm seeing a lot of beauty deals as well," Bodge said.

Bodge also says to think beyond gifts.

"Those basic household essentials: your favorite garbage bags, your favorite paper towels, it's a good time to stock up and save on those items as well," Bodge said.

While Amazon is the lead dog pulling the shopping sled, they're not the only dog in the pack.

"We are going to be seeing a lot of deep discounts from multiple retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, Target," Bodge said. "Never take a price at face value if you're in a big sale period like this or not. Always look around to see if you can get a better price elsewhere."

You can do it right on your smartphone.

"Use a tool like Google Shopping or Yahoo Shopping to see where it's being sold and for how much," Bodge said.

If you're using plastic, Bodge says use a card that gives you perks or other benefits.

"Points, miles, cash back. One that I really like is from Bread Financial. It's the Bread American Express cash-back card, and that gives you 2% back on everything that you buy," Bodge explained.

Don't get caught up in the limited days hype of these sales, either. Bodge says prices are bound to go up, and other sales are around the corner.

Bodge says while this may really kick in the holiday shopping, price surveys indicate Black Friday and Cyber Monday still offer the lowest prices overall, but you are taking a supply risk in waiting.

What if you go shopping and the price in the store is different than what's being offered on the store's app?

Often, retailers will give you the lower price; they might not if it's a competitor's ad, but it never hurts to ask.