Alpha Kappa Alpha Alumna Chapter honored for work on mobile mammogram unit

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A local group was honored for their work on battling breast cancer before Sunday's Steeler game.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Alumna Chapter recently brought their Mobile Health Screening Unit to the field to help women without insurance get preventative health screenings, like mammograms.

On Sunday, the ladies were presented with the Ford Warrior Quilt Award, and each square is quilted together, in memory of a loved one lost to breast cancer.

The group says they'll hang the quilt at the chapter until they find a place to display it for the public to enjoy. 

