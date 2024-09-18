Allen's Haunted Hayrides​ to host sensory-friendly event on Friday

By: KDKA-TV's Erika Stanish, Meghan Schiller and Ashley Funyak

SMOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — A Fayette County family farm is bringing back its haunted hayrides with a unique event just for those who might need the scare factor turned down to have a good time.

Allen's Haunted Hayrides in Smock said it is the oldest haunted hayride attraction in the country. For the past three years, Allen's has offered a sensory-friendly experience for families and children with sensory issues.

Andrea Allen said the family got its idea for the sensory-friendly night after she was approached by a family friend of one of her coworkers who has a son with autism. Allen said the mother wanted to bring her son through the attraction before they officially opened for the season since her son loves Halloween and had never experienced a haunted house.

Allen said the woman shared the story on social media, and the outpouring of support from the community was incredible.

"With our actors, we have the hay wagons that we use to haul the people around, they don't jump out at them," says Clinton Allen, Andrea's husband. "As compared to the normal nights where we got the music playing, the strobe lights, and it's just turned down a bit."

Ron Allen, also a co-owner of Allen's Haunted Hayrides, said it is a family affair.

"It was because of my wife and my daughter-and-law that we started doing this," he said. "They take their jobs seriously as special needs teachers. We've received a lot of positive feedback from it. It's not big, it's toned down. It's really a fun night to start out our hayrides."

The sensory-friendly event at Allen's Haunted Hayrides is on Friday. The Allen family said people will begin to show up around 6 p.m., and the hayrides will begin at dark. The family also has a special ticket discount available for the sensory-friendly night.

Andrea Allen said as part of the sensory-friendly event, Allen's Haunted Hayrides will be receiving a new bench made from recycled materials. The bench was made by local fourth-grade student Luke, who was diagnosed with autism and enjoys giving back through caring about the environment.