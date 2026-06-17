Allegheny Health Network helps cancer patients know they're not alone

When you hear you're diagnosed with cancer, it can be overwhelming. It can leave questions, anger and a feeling of seclusion.

"You see the signs of the Cancer Institute. You see those, and you're like, 'Why am I here?'" Rick Letterman said.

In 2021, Letterman was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare form of blood cancer. He told his colleague, Jeff Main, about this and explained how it could impact his work.

"For the first couple of months, I was on my own, so it was kind of a fog to me," Letterman recalled.

A few months later, Main was diagnosed with the same cancer.

"First thing I thought was I think Rick has that," Main said, with a chuckle.

After working together for about 20 years, they started a new project together, which they never expected.

"Our meetings on Tuesdays were 30 minutes of business and 30 minutes of multiple myeloma," Main said.

Instead of facing the battle alone and fearful, Main and Letterman were able to go through it together and help each other through the trials and tribulations.

"Different level of understanding when you're talking with somebody that's done the steps you're about to do," Main said.

Both are now in remission and part of a relatively new ambassador program with Allegheny Health Network. It pairs cancer patients with people who have been through the same fight they are going through. It provides a person to lean on when it can feel like no one else understands.

"When you have something crappy happen to you, you don't really know why. If you can turn that around to be able to be helpful to somebody else, it doesn't feel so unfair," program manager Terri Ronald said.

Ronald is a three-time cancer survivor. She said in the first year there were about 11 volunteers, and it went up to around 100 in its second year.

"I've never wanted cancer to be my identity, but having my identity being helping others get through cancer is a great path," Ronald said.

Both Main and Letterman were essentially ambassadors for each other. Now, they volunteer to help others through their tough time.

"They can see a path. Instead of seeing very short-term milestones, we are able to articulate a long-term path," Main said.

While the road to battle cancer is certainly not a straight one, it doesn't have to be a lonely one. If you would like to learn more about this program, AHN has all the details.