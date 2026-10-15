Allegheny General Hospital nurses vote to authorize strike, plan informational picket

Nurses at Allegheny General Hospital voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to authorize a strike, if necessary, during contract negotiations with Allegheny Health Network, citing concerns about staffing, retention and benefits.

Nurses voted 99% to authorize a strike and hold an informational picket on Oct. 29, according to a provided press release. The contract covering about 1,500 nurses was originally set to expire Oct. 13 but has been extended through Oct. 30 to allow more time for negotiations.

The nurses are calling for more profits to be invested in what they call evidence-based staffing to meet the actual number of beds in the hospital, as opposed to the projected patient volume. They argue their needs are greater now than they were three years ago.

The union said AHN has proposed increasing nurses' health care costs and cutting retirement and time-off benefits during the current negotiations.

Allegheny General has seen its budgeted daily patient count rise from 395 in 2024 to 401 in 2025 and 417 this year, according to the press release. The union said actual admissions have exceeded projections.

The union also cited financial results, saying AHN reported $160 million in profits and parent company Highmark Health reported $2 billion in profits during the first half of 2026.

If they decide to strike, nurses would provide AHN with 10 days' notice.

"We're a Level 1 Trauma Center, and I'm very concerned that if, God forbid, we had a mass casualty event, how would we be able to care for everyone?" said Emily Guckert, an AGH registered nurse who works in neurosurgery.

KDKA-TV has reached out to Highmark Health for comment on the vote but has not heard back as of Thursday night.