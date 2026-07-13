Pittsburgh-area nonprofit at risk of losing funding for program that offers free shuttle service

In a few weeks, one Pittsburgh-area organization may be out of funding for one of its programs that helps to fund a free shuttle service.

Allegheny Family Network is a non-profit that provides free, peer-led support to parents and caregivers navigating children's mental and behavioral health challenges.

They offer several services, including adult education classes, and with this program, some 10 years ago, they started offering a free shuttle to and from their classroom in Natrona Heights.

But Misty Woody, the Chief Strategy and Development Officer for AFN, says they saw not just a need for their students but for the community as a whole.

"We don't have a lot of buses here," Woody said. "Our terrain is pretty crazy with hills and valleys and a lack of sidewalks. And we were able to open that shuttle up to other people in the community."

Woody says the shuttle does about 175 rides per month, and it costs $30,000 a year to run the service three days a week. She says it takes rides to places like the library and the YMCA and even to get groceries.

Woody says that funding for their adult program and this shuttle runs out at the end of the month, and losing this service would be devastating to many people in Brackenridge, Tarentum, and Natrona Heights.

"What we would like the community to understand is that your customers, your patients, your library patrons, you know, the people who are going to the splash park with their kids, they're getting there on this shuttle," Woody said. "So, if we all put together some kind of common effort, we would definitely be able to sustain this a lot easier."

For more information on this program or to donate, click here.