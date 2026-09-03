Man found with child sexual abuse material among 12 people charged in straw purchase investigation

Twelve people have been charged in connection with an investigation into alleged straw purchases, illegal transfers and possession of firearms across Allegheny County, Attorney General Dave Sunday announced Thursday in conjunction with other law enforcement partners.

Among those charged is 19-year-old Kyree McCray, who faces firearms-related charges as well as a charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

Robert Crowley, described as an acquaintance of McCray, is charged with felony carrying a firearm without a license and related offenses involving the illegal transfer of another firearm.

McCray and Crowley, arrested last month, were denied bail at recent arraignments after a magisterial district judge deemed them a danger to the community, according to a news release provided by the attorney general's office. Investigators recovered several handguns, magazines, ammunition and firearm accessories, including a muzzle brake and speed loader.

Makai Kenney, 24, is also charged with illegal transfers of at least six firearms he purchased, but were recovered by police at crime scenes or in someone else's possession. Kenney was identified as an alleged straw purchaser during an investigation into a shooting on Constance Street in Pittsburgh, authorities said.

"These defendants all engaged in straw purchasing or other illegal transfers of firearms," Sunday said. "Guns obtained in this way so often end up at violent crime scenes and in the hands of people who are prohibited from legal possession."

Nine others are charged with illegal possession or transfer of firearms, conspiracy or related offenses.

Those charged in addition to McCray, Crowley and Kenney are as follows:

Davar Reid, 22, of Turtle Creek

Sharon Gore, 42, of Turtle Creek, identified as Reid's mother-in-law

Carley Chedwick, 25, of West Mifflin

Aaron B. Ridgely, 28, of Homestead

Shelly Bonacci, 39, of Duquesne

Shawn M. Mason, 32, of Penn Hills

Joni Atkinson, 32, of Pittsburgh

Lavandra Carpenter, 29, of Pittsburgh

Ethan Drolz, 23, of Verona

Authorities are working to trace and recover all firearms. Additional charges may be filed.