Allegheny County Police searching for suspect in the murder of a 57-year-old man

Three men charged in killing of Westmoreland County man

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny County Police are now searching for one of the three meant they said is responsible for conspiring and killing a Westmoreland County man.

Police have charged three men in the killing of 57-year-old George Dayieb.

Dayieb went missing on December 27 when he left his home to meet 41-year-old Jeremy Fisher. Police said that Dayieb was going to meet Fisher because Fisher owed him a debt.

Investigators learned that Fisher conspired with 58-year-old William Fortuna and 20-year-old Braden Elliot to kill Dayieb.

Security footage showed Dayieb getting into Fisher's vehicle near a gas station in Coraopolis, that's where Dayieb was shot.

They then drove Dayieb's body to the property of someone they knew in Clarion County.

On December 29, his body was found inside a trailer.

Dayieb was shot in the back of the head.

Yesterday, police arrested Fortuna and Elliott but they have not been able to locate Fisher.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

Police are planning to provide an update today at 11 a.m.

